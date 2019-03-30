May Street Elementary School will hold its annual Teddy Webber Scholarship Dinner and Student Art Auction on Thursday, April 11 from 4:30-7 p.m. This event, celebrating its 22nd year, is held to raise money for the school’s Artist in Residence program, teacher grants and the Teddy Webber scholarship fund, said a press release.
All are welcome to join in this community celebration featuring a chili and cinnamon roll dinner prepared by Riverside, with donations from Rosauers and Columbia Gorge Organics.
Dinner will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The evening’s events includes a silent auction, student art show and sale, arts and crafts, and live music. One-dollar activities for the family include a cake walk, face painting, hair tinsel and a caricature artist.
For more information, call the May Street Elementary School office at 541-386-2656.
