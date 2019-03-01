Last month, prior to the announced town hall in Hood River, we asked readers what they would ask U.S. Rep. Greg Walden if they were unable to attend the event — since rescheduled for March 15. The questions dealt with a variety of concerns and ongoing issues.
We published the questions and passed them along to Walden to answer by Feb. 22. He submitted them on Feb. 19; we published the first half in the Feb. 27 edition and conclude them here:
Bipartisanship
The media focus over the course of the last two years has been nothing but partisanship and division in D.C.
The media focus over the course of the last two years has been nothing but partisanship and division in D.C.
1. Has there been ANY bipartisan compromise on important issues in the last two years? Because if there has been, you wouldn’t know by watching the “news.”
2. How have you worked to put forth bipartisan policies rather than partisan politics?
— Holly Gove
Hi Holly — Thank you for your question. I am glad you raised this issue.
The majority of the work we do in Congress is bipartisan. While the national media attention often focuses on heated political battles, those battles are the exception and not the rule.
The majority of the work we do in Congress is bipartisan. While the national media attention often focuses on heated political battles, those battles are the exception and not the rule.
As chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee in the last Congress, I worked hard to ensure that the legislation we advanced through our committee was bipartisan. In fact, out of the 148 Energy and Commerce Committee bills that passed the House of Representatives, 93 percent of those bills received support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
That includes legislation to modernize the Food and Drug Administration, update the Safe Drinking Water Act, and the largest Congressional effort to combat the opioid crisis in history. We also reauthorized the Brownfields Program on a broad bipartisan vote. The Old Mill District in Bend is probably the most well-known brownfield in our district, but the Port of Hood River used the program to clean up the Lower Hanel Mill site in Odell to make it available for redevelopment in recent years as well.
We also advanced bipartisan legislation to boost the development of renewable hydropower, which generates 40 percent of the electricity in our state. Here in Hood River, Farmers Irrigation District has a long track record of utilizing their existing irrigation infrastructure to generate renewable hydropower, while conserving water for farmers and fish. Our legislation, that’s now law, makes it easier for other irrigation districts to do the same.
In this new session of Congress, I remain committed to working across the aisle to get bipartisan results for our state and country. Already this Congress, we’re moving forward with important, bipartisan legislation to improve hospice care for patients suffering from terminal illnesses, reauthorize America’s poison control centers and help our first responders in emergencies.
Climate Change
I know you take your job very seriously and have shown yourself to be knowledgeable on subjects affecting our district, such as forestry issues.
You have said at the last town hall that you’ve seen no evidence that climate change is anthropogenic, or human caused. Is that still your belief? What have you read about climate change? Are you reading on the subject now?
Can you share a list of the books or scientific articles that describe what is occurring with climate and why we need to act?
I know you take your job very seriously and have shown yourself to be knowledgeable on subjects affecting our district, such as forestry issues.
You have said at the last town hall that you’ve seen no evidence that climate change is anthropogenic, or human caused. Is that still your belief? What have you read about climate change? Are you reading on the subject now?
Can you share a list of the books or scientific articles that describe what is occurring with climate and why we need to act?
— Jeff Hunter
Hi Jeff — Thanks for reaching out on this important subject. As I have made clear repeatedly, I believe that climate change is real, and that human activity and industry are contributing to it. I’m currently reading Hal Harvey’s book, “Designing Climate Solutions: A Policy Guide for Low-Carbon Energy.”
I’ve had very productive conservations with Bill Gates’ team and am reading through their report. Two weeks ago, I met with President Obama’s Secretary of Energy, Ernest Moniz, to discuss the role small scale, modular nuclear power can play to provide carbon free, base-load energy.
As we work to address this issue, I am focused on solutions that prioritize adaptation, conservation and innovation. We can do this without taxation, overregulation and economic stagnation that would result from certain policies proposed by some in Congress.
One way that we can do this is promoting renewable energy like hydropower, of which we have an abundance here in Oregon. Hydropower generates 40 percent of the electricity in Oregon and there are innovative projects across our state that improve the potential of this clean energy source.
In Congress, I helped pass into law bipartisan legislation that will streamline the permitting process for adding hydropower generation to existing water infrastructure such as irrigation pipes. This will help complete more projects like those implemented by Farmer’s Irrigation District here in Hood River, or Central Oregon Irrigation District’s Juniper Ridge project, which turns piped irrigation water into enough hydropower for 3,300 homes and helps save water for farms and fish.
And we also improved the permitting process for closed-loop pumped hydropower projects. One such project is the Swan Lake Pumped Hydropower Project that is in development near Klamath Falls, which draws water from Swan Lake through a hydropower system before returning the water to the lake where it originated. This project will generate enough power for more than 600,000 homes.
We need to devote more resources to the work our national laboratories — such as the Pacific Northwest National Lab in the Tri-Cities — are doing to develop grid-scale battery storage. Portland General Electric recently announced a partnership with NextEra Energy to build the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility in Morrow County. It consists of a 300-megawatt wind farm, a 30-megawatt battery storage facility, and a new 50-megawatt solar farm. This is one of the largest battery storage facilities in America.
This is the kind of renewable energy solutions we need that will help modernize America’s energy portfolio for the benefit of both our economy and our environment. Obviously, industry needs to do its part to reduce emissions, too. America has always led the world in new technologies, and I support making sure we do so in this sector as well.
Federal minimum wage
With all the support both nationally and in Oregon for $15 minimum wage, where is the consideration of the inclusion of housing for many workers and their families?
With all the support both nationally and in Oregon for $15 minimum wage, where is the consideration of the inclusion of housing for many workers and their families?
— Dick and Christie Reed
Dick & Christie — Thank you for such a thoughtful question.
Oregon voters approved a measure several years ago that raised the state minimum wage, indexing it to inflation, giving Oregon one of the highest minimum wage rates in the country. I firmly believe that creating more and better paying jobs, and helping people getting the education and training they need in today’s workforce, are even better than an arbitrary increase in the federal government minimum wage.
Raising the minimum wage won’t guarantee that people will be able to afford housing. It’s instructive to read the stories of high tech workers in the Bay Area having to live in their cars and vans because even at their pay levels affordable housing is out of their financial reach. The real issue is making sure there is an adequate supply of housing.
Across our district, I hear about the housing crisis facing communities from Bend to Pendleton. The problem is similar regardless of where it exists: We have the demand for more affordable housing, but we lack the supply.
Housing isn’t being built at a fast-enough rate to meet our current demand. Many factors contribute to this problem; among them is a lack of skilled workers. I’ve been working with my colleagues in Congress to try and address those workforce needs and that’s why last Congress, we successfully appropriated $1.9 billion to career and technical education programs across the country. That’s why I’ve been supportive of programs like YouthBuild, that give young adults opportunities to learn trades and improve their lives and the lives of others.
I’ve worked over the years with my colleagues to try and address the housing finance market and federal regulations that have prevented good people from good homes. I have historically supported a robust HUD budget to help programs like the Public Housing Assistance, Section 8, Housing for the Elderly and for Persons with Disabilities, and the Veterans housing program, HUD-VASH.
Congress can make serious reforms in the finance market by reducing the too-big-to-fail risk posed by current mortgage guarantors, increasing the role of private risk-bearing capital, creating new layers of protection between mortgage credit risk and taxpayers, ensuring a level playing field for originators and promoting broad accessibility — including underserved markets.
We can all recognize that there is much more work to be done to address the lack of affordable housing in Oregon and across the country. I will continue to work across the aisle to achieve that goal. It is my hope, that state and local legislators, and businesses investing in Oregon will do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.