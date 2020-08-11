With the Fir Mountain Fire at nearly full containment, Central Oregon Fire Management Service has transferred command of the Fir Mountain Fire back to Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) The Dalles Unit, ODF announced Monday.
Approximately 130 firefighters continue to staff the Fir Mountain Fire as a Type 4 organization. Operations continue to focus on mop-up of the interior of the fire and locating any hot spots near the perimeter. Resources include local contract hand crews and engines from ODF’s Northwest Oregon Area. Full containment of the fire is expected Wednesday.
Helicopters assigned to the fire will be released mid-day today to return to home areas or staff other fires.
Local aircraft is available if air support is needed on the fire. Engines assigned to the fire are available to respond to new fires if the need arises.
The Fir Mountain Fire is 313 acres and was first reported late on Aug. 1. The fire is human caused and under investigation.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is seeking information related to finding the individual responsible for starting the Fir Mountain Fire. Investigators were able to locate the point of origin for the fire and have determined it to be human caused.
Fire danger level remains Extreme. Call the State Police Tip Line, 1-800-452-7888.
The Wasco County Sheriff has removed all evacuations from the east side of the fire and reopened Godberson Road to public travel.
Details are available on the Wasco County Sheriff’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff.
Fir Mountain Road and associated side roads in Hood River County have also been reopened. The speed limit for the road has been reduced. The road is a single lane road in many places; use caution in the area and watch for activity associated with firefighting operations.
