The week of July 20 was marked as the week to celebrate all of the accomplishments of our local 4-H and FFA members’ hard work throughout the year by exhibiting their projects at the Hood River County Fair.
COVID-19 certainly changed the format this year but the highlights were still made possible via virtual platforms.
Youth were still able to register for most of their normal classes. They were able to submit clothing, art, food and crafts for judging and they were able to compete virtually with livestock projects.
While there was no public display, participants were recognized for their effort this year and encouraged to continue into next year.
Contest results can be found at showorks.s3.amazonaws.com/index.html?file=638561_Final_Fair_Results.
Following the exhibition and judging, a virtual livestock auction was offered for market animal participants.
The Hood River Youth Livestock Auction committee, a volunteer nonprofit organization, organized a virtual event that was able to return proceeds equal to previous years back to youth.
There is no question that all participants missed being together in person and learning from one another; however, it was fun to see the hard work of 4-H and FFA youth participants pay off.
4-H and FFA members were able to have a little piece of fair in 2020 thanks to the support of the Hood River County Fair board, Hood River Youth Livestock Auction Committee and numerous businesses that stepped up to provide proceeds for the livestock auction.
Dani Annala is 4-H Education Coordinator, OSU Extension Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.