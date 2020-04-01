Dear Friends,
We are in uncharted territory. Our sense of community, livelihoods, and very lives are being threatened. No doubt we’re all feeling overwhelmed, anxious, and scared, but we at The Next Door are determined to fight for those most vulnerable in the Gorge.
Like many of you, the children, teens, new parents and community members we serve are suffering lost wages, lost connections with people they care about, and heightened fear and anxiety. These friends and neighbors who are struggling and isolated find their needs amplified.
Even our organization finds itself in emotional turmoil. Our staff consists primarily of home visitors, community health workers, youth outreach workers, therapists, counselors and educators. They have traditionally provided vital services and support to program participants in-person in homes, community gathering places, and schools. In this ever-changing situation with COVID-19, our dedicated staff are adapting to carry out these services through digital channels.
This means online classes for students in our Klahre House and Kelly Avenue schools, Welcome Baby visits with new parents via FaceTime, mental health treatment sessions through video conferencing, and more.
Over the past couple weeks, countless community members have contacted us wanting to volunteer and do something to help. We’re incredibly grateful and have been happy to refer these helping hands to other organizations that have remained open to the public, like our local food pantries. We have also worked in partnership with so many individuals and organizational partners to start entirely new services that will help our most vulnerable neighbors.
As an organization that relies heavily on grants and donations from our beloved community, we’re anxious about what the future holds. What will an economic recession mean for our funding, and what vital services might be lost?
In the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing powerful stories of struggle and triumph with all of you on our website.
As we weather this storm together, if you are able, I humbly ask you to consider a gift to The Next Door. It’s at times such as these, when we’re all thinking globally, that your dollars go deeper and farther to impact your local community. Please visit nextdoorinc.org/donate and give the gift of hope today.
Above all, take care of yourself and each other; the world needs you.
