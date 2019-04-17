‘Make your own costume’ for Procession of the Species on April 27

On Saturday, April 20, community members are invited to join in an Earth Day gathering called “Honoring our Gratitude and Our Grief” from 8:30-9 a.m. at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State streets.

The event begins more than a week of Earth Day events and activities for the community.

At the “Gratitude and Grief” gathering, the community will have an opportunity “to share and honor love for Mother Earth and the grief we carry for the harm inflicted upon her,” said Pastor Vicky Stifter.

Afterwards the Riverside sanctuary will be open to the public from 9-11 a.m. for a time of stillness, reflection and meditative music.

This year, there are a number of Earth Week events planned by Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network and others. Running from April 3-24 is a 21-day engagement program focused on carbon reduction. The challenge explores solutions by Project Drawdown, the most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming. The Drawdown EcoChallenge is free and open to the public. Participants can join an existing team, such as Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network, or create a new one.

On the official Earth Day, Monday, April 22, Mosier resident Ellen Donoghue, Ph.D, will hold two free seminars called “Inner Peace, Outer Action” at the downstairs meeting room of the Hood River Library. She will teach the mindfulness practice called “Anchoring In Your Inner-Refuge” to support resilience and grit in how you cherish and protect the Earth. Seminar times are either 12:15-1 p.m. (okay to bring your lunch) or 6-7 p.m.; both sessions will have same content.

At Riverside Church on Friday, April 26, there will be a wine, sign and sew event. There, you can create a sign or costume for the April 27 parade and Procession of the Species.

Cardboard, poster paints and a seamstress will be available. Relax, sip some wine and let your inner artist out from 4-7 p.m. in the Riverview Room; BYOB, said a press release.

Find more information, including how to make your own animal costume, at www.Procession.org.

This year’s theme is “Lead with your Love for the Earth”. People are encouraged to gather starting at 9:30 a.m. for a 10-11 a.m. walk downtown to Oregon E-Bikes for electric bike demo day. At noon, GO! Local will present the annual Tod J. LeFevre Sustainability Awards to the community. Electric cars will be parked nearby and you will be able to “kick the tires” and talk to their owners.

For more information, visit www.CGCAN.org, www.GorgeOwned.org or email peter@gorgefriends.org .