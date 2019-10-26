All charges against a former Hood River County Parks employee accused of stealing a significant amount of money from the county have been dismissed with prejudice — a court action that prevents an identical lawsuit from being filed in the future.
Cory Wayne Van Sickle was indicted on April 20, 2018, on three counts of Aggravated Theft ($10,000 or more) and 10 counts of First Degree Theft ($1,000 or more), allegedly stolen over the course of eight years.
Van Sickle, who had no previous criminal record, had been employed by Hood River County since 1993, starting as a seasonal worker. He was promoted to full-time park technician in 1997 and, at the time of his indictment, he had been serving as a Park Technician II, responsible for park maintenance, equipment repair and grant writing, amongst other duties.
The county terminated his employment following the indictments. According to court documents, Van Sickle allegedly “violated a fiduciary duty,” “was persistently involved in similar criminal activity” and “violated the public’s trust and his professional responsibilities.”
Van Sickle was lodged at NORCOR after his arrest and released on a $6,000 bail on May 21, 2018, on the conditions that he did not leave the state and did not take employment where he had access to money.
All 13 charges were consolidated for trial on March 22, 2019, according to county court records; and a three-week jury trial was scheduled to start Sept. 30 and continue through Oct. 18.
However, Judge John Olson issued his judgment on all 13 charges on Oct. 1: Dismissed with prejudice. No written explanation accompanied the judgment.
The case has been submitted to the Appellate Division at the Oregon Department of Justice for appellate review, to determine whether or not Olson’s decision can be reversed.
A representative from Hood River County declined the News’ request for comment.
