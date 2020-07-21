Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the outbreak was among the student soccer and football teams.
The Hood River Valley School District is closing all district-owned school buildings, properties, fields and outdoor spaces to the public until further notice after the county health department identified COVID-19 outbreaks among student basketball and football teams. The district will post official signage on Thursday.
This announcement comes immediately after the Hood River County Health Department recommended that all team sports gatherings until at least Aug. 2, "for the protection of essential medical and law enforcement workers, as well as the vulnerable populations in our community."
"The increasing rate of infection in Hood River County should be a concern for us all," said a county press release, "We have identified multiple members of Hood River Valley High School athletics teams that have tested positive for COVID-19. There are also family members and contacts of these individuals that are testing positive or exhibiting symptoms of the virus. The teams have reported that they were following physical distancing guidance during conditioning drills and had no direct physical contact. This is a demonstration of how easily this virus is transmitted."
Gatherings, including for sports activities, have been associated with outbreaks nationwide, said the press release. Hood River County Health Department is proceeding with the investigation and contact-tracing of this outbreak.
If you receive a phone call from Hood River County Health Department, the health department asks that you please answer the call. Only Close-Contacts of positive cases will be contacted by Hood River County Health Department. Anyone who feels that they have had contact with someone who is sick or has tested positive is encouraged to contact their primary care provider/doctor.
En Español
Todas las escuelas del condado de Hood River, instalaciones, propiedades, campos deportivos y espacios al aire libre están cerrados al publico para su uso hasta nuevo aviso. El distrito escolar publicará carteles oficiales el jueves.
Este anuncio se produjo immediatamente después de que el Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River recomienda que todas las reuniones para equipos de deporte se suspendan por 2 semanas hasta el 2 de Agosto, 2020 "para la protección de nuestros trabajadores médicos y policiales esenciales, así como la de las poblaciones vulnerables en nuestra comunidad."
"La creciente tasa de infección en el Condado Hood River, debería ser motivo de preocupación para todos nosotros," dijo el condado en un comunicado de prensa. "Hemos identificado varios miembros de los equipos de atletismo de La Escuela Preparatoria Hood River Valley que han dado positivo al COVID-19. También hay miembros de las familias de estas personas que muestran síntomas del virus. Los equipos informaron que estaban siguiendo una guía de distanciamiento físico durante los ejercicios de acondicionamiento y que no tenían contacto físico directo. Esto es una demostración de la facilidad con la que se transmite este virus."
Las reuniones, incluyendo las actividades deportivas, han sido asociadas con brotes en todo el país, dijo el comunicado de prensa. El Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River está procediendo con una investigación y rastreo de contactos de este brote.
Si recibe una llamada del Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River, por favor responda. Sólamente los Contactos Cercanos de casos positivos serán contactados por El Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River. Cualquier persona que sienta que es contacto cercano de alguien que está enfermo debe comunicarse con su proveedor de salud primaria/doctor.
