The assault and attempted murder case surrounding a Nov. 1 incident in Parkdale, where a man allegedly stabbed his brother, has been delayed, pending the victim’s medical records.
Leif Sorensen, 38, Parkdale, is scheduled to enter a plea in Hood River County Circuit Court on Feb. 24. He appeared in Hood River County Circuit Court alongside his attorney, Bernice Melamund. Melamund told Judge John Olson that she was still missing medical records and requested time to obtain and review those before Sorensen enters a plea.
Sorensen was arrested on charges of Assault in the First Degree and Attempt to Commit a Crime – Murder on Nov. 1 after allegedly stabbing his brother in the chest. The victim, Hans Severinsen, 35, called 911.
Sorensen was located less than a mile away from the scene after a brief search of a nearby wooded area, and he was taken into custody without incident. Sorensen was initially lodged at NORCOR, but he was released on a Conditional Release Agreement on Nov. 20.
Severinsen, was given immediate care by EMS at the scene and transported to the Odell area, where he was then taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center via Life Flight.
On Nov. 10, he posted a status on Facebook that said (sic), “I’m still livin Didn’t give but have huge wounds.”
Sorensen received a plea offer from the state prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen, on Dec. 31; but, Rasmussen said, “If there’s a change in circumstances, the plea offer will be immediately revoked.”
