A Parkdale man who allegedly stabbed his brother has a plea/sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. in Hood River Circuit Court.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leif Sorensen, 38, on charges of Assault in the First Degree and Attempt to Commit a Crime – Murder on Nov. 1, after responding to a 911 call from 35-year-old Hans Severinsen, who reported that Sorensen had stabbed him in the chest.
Parkdale and Hood River fire personnel also responded.
The victim was given immediate care by EMS taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center via Life Flight.
Severinsen was no longer listed in the Legacy Emmanuel patient directory as of Nov. 11, and his current condition is unknown.
Sorensen was located less than a mile away from the scene after a brief search of a nearby wooded area, and he was taken into custody without incident.
He is currently lodged at NORCOR on a $10,000 bail and will be represented by a court-appointed attorney.
