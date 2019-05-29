“How to Live: One Dog’s Advice for Humans on Health, Love and Life” will be featured in a book reading at the Hood River Library on June 5 at 6:30 p.m.
The book, written in the voice of a 12-year-old mixed-breed dog named Sally (with the help of Hood River author Sherry Dell), offers simple and powerful words of dog wisdom in this charming “guidebook to life.” Sally’s advice ranges from the importance of sitting in the sun, chasing your tail and trusting your instincts, to how to be kind to yourself and how death deepens love.
According to Sally, “Humans act like their nest isn’t important or that it isn’t about their own lives. But that isn’t true. You can know a lot about a creature by where they live and how happy they are in their nest.”
And on aging, “This is what I want to tell you about aging well. Pay attention to what you have gained with the passing of the days and years; forget about anything that might have been lost or changed. It is meaningless. All that matters is here with you right now. Take advantage of it. Share it. Squander it, in fact. After all, what could you possibly be saving it for?”
“How to Live” is available on Amazon.com, in Kindle format and paperback as well as from the author. For more information, contact Dell at sherry@sherrydell.com.
