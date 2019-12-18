Mid-Columbia Bar Association stops at Hood River Courthouse Friday on its second annual toy drive in Hood River and The Dalles; the effort collected more than 100 toys, delivered to The Next Door Inc., a social services agency with multiple programs serving families in the Gorge. Pictured are courthouse staffers Stephanie Trimble, Marissa Lakey, Jerri Mark, and Julie Sakarida, Association vice president Catherine Walsh, Judge Janet Stauffer, and Diana McDougle, Association president (far left).
The amount raised doubled the inaugural 2018 drive, according to McDougle.
“Several firms came with three bags of toys,” she said. Courthouse staff and judges in Wasco and Hood River counties helped out, along with The Dalles City Attorney’s offices, and law offices of Annala Hull and Vic Van Koten and Ruben Cleaveland of Hood River, Peachey Davies and Meyers of Hood River, Jim Habberstad of The Dalles, Katy Young of The Dalles, Campbell Phillips and Marc Geller of Hood River, Catherine Walsh, and McCarthy Law of Hood River.
