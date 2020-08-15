Minimal growth overnight; virtual meeting scheduled at 4 p.m. Aug. 15
Containment is at 30 percent and perimeter securing continues on the 958-acre Mosier Creek Fire, which saw minimal growth Friday night, according to Oregon Department of Forestry.
A virtual community meeting is scheduled at 4 p.m. Saturday. Access to the meeting is at www.facebook.com/mosiercreekfire2020.
Local and state fire officials and community leaders will share fire updates and answer questions. A virtual meeting allows the management teams to follow COVID best practices while also providing information to the public.
According to the 10 a.m. update from Oregon Department of Forestry on Aug. 15, a total of 658 structures remain threatened; 32 structures, including 11 homes and 18 outbuildings, have been destroyed and one damaged. No deaths or injuries have been reported.
For the most current evacuation information, contact the Incident Management Team Information at 541-316-0796, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As of Saturday morning, here’s the fire by numbers:
- Acres: 958
- Residences destroyed: 18
- Outbuildings destroyed: 11
- Commercial buildings destroyed: 2
- Hand Crews: 22
- Engines: 46
- Dozers: 5
- Water tenders: 11
- Other Heavy equipment: 5
Over the past 24 hours, there has been minimal fire growth. Large equipment, air resources and firefighters are in and around the fire area.
“Public and firefighter safety is our priority,” said Rich Tyler, ODF spokesman. “We want to remind the community this is an active firefighting operation. Please choose alternative driving routes and do not enter the area.”
Tyler said, “The loss of a home during a fire is a tragedy. Thankfully, Wasco County’s evacuation system worked effectively. There have been no injuries or fatalities at this time.”
To receive evacuation alerts from Wasco County, sign up for reverse 911 at member.everbridge.net/453003085612392/login.
