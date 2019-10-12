Ballots will be mailed Oct. 16 for in-state residents eligible to vote on either of two local measures on the Nov. 5 Hood River County special election ballot.
This is not a county-wide election. The ballot will have two questions on it — one for City of Hood River voters (14-67) and one for West Side Fire District voters.
All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 5 — postmarks do not count.
Numerous lawn signs are appearing outside city limits in favor of Measure 14-67 on city parks. However, the election is limited to voters who live within the Hood River City limits.
Elections Supervisor Kim Kean said, “I am anticipating calls from people who live on the fringe of the city limits wanting to vote on the city measure; it is possible that their neighbor on one side of the street is in the city and on the other side of the street is outside the city limits.”
- Precincts 1, 2 and 3 — The City of Hood River Protect our Parks initiative, 14-67. This is for voters who live inside city limits only.
- Precincts 4, 5 and 6 — West Side Fire District is asking for renewal of its Local Option tax.
If you are not registered in Hood River County but wish to vote Nov. 5, you may still do so as long as your registration is postmarked by Oct. 15.
Ballots for out-of-state and out of country have already been mailed.
If you have updated your registration after Sept. 23, you may receive two ballots.
Vote only the ballot with the green sticker on the front.
