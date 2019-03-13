Oregon State University Master Gardener volunteer and local orchardist Cindy Collins will offer a free program, “The Basics of Pruning,” on Thursday, March 14 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Hood River Fire Department/EMS building, 1785 Meyer Parkway.
Participants will learn how, why and when to prune, said a press release, as well as how to “see” your plant and make proper heading and thinning cuts.
Bring hand pruners to participate in the hands-on portion of the program.
This program is sponsored by the Hood River Valley Evening Garden Club. Refreshments will be served following the program.
For more information, contact HoodRiverGardenClub@gmail.com.
