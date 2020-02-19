Interior and exterior work are transforming one of the Gorge’s premier gathering places, The Gorge Room at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.
Crews are pouring concrete and raising walls on the expansion project which will double the available space and give Best Western officials three distinct meeting rooms instead of one.
The Gorge Room project is slated for early June completion; temperate weather has helped the general contractor, Deacon Construction, according to General Manager Chuck Hinman.
By September, the first meetings will happen in what are to be called Trillium East and Trillium West. They comprise one large room that can be divided into two. A new lobby connects Gorge Room and the Trilliums.
At the same time, the Gorge Room is undergoing extensive renovations inside, including a full kitchen and improved audio-visual system and acoustics, and a new stage.
The new kitchen is a major improvement, according to Hinman.
“We can prepare event meals in the same building; no more transporting hot trays through the weather from the main kitchen,” he said.
He said another significant change could be coming to the Marketplace properties, owned by DM Stevenson Ranch.
“Our plans down the road, if everything goes right, we hope to build a 75-room wing where the Marketplace building is now,” Hinman said, referring to the retail complex on the west edge of the property, fronting Button Bridge Road and the Hood River Bridge.
Current tenants were made aware last year of the company’s potential plans, and the intention is to create new build-to-suit buildings for the tenants, if suitable locations can be found. In any event, all tenants will have a year’s notice about the end of leases, according to Hinman.
He said the company has been “in discussion” with Marriot Corporation about the potential new facility, and that options also include reverting the main inn back to what Hinman called “an independent Hood River Inn.” A decision on the project, and naming and corporate participation, will be made by end of summer, Hinman said.
The Trilliums, along with the new kitchen, will add greatly to the hotel’s ability to serve diverse clientele, according to Hinman. “It’s been a good space for multipurpose events, but we haven’t had the kind of space that attracted more of the corporate groups,” he said. The hotel will have the space for larger groups and, for the first time, the ability for a single large group to have break-out sessions under one roof.
Expansion designs are by the Portland architectural firm Yost Grube and Hall.
