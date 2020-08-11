Students from the White Salmon area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for the Winter 2020 Quarter.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50. The local students are:
Bingen — Haley Alex Blair, sophomore;
White Salmon — Valerie Fischer, sophomore; Carolyn Carmen Gimenez Laberge, freshman; Chloe Gail McLaughlin, freshman; Nora Felicita Robison, sophomore; Audrey Slater, senior; Rosalyn Marie Slater, sophomore.
Goldendale man makes Champlain list
Mark Greig of Goldendale, who is majoring in Cybersecurity, has been named to the Champlain College President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher.
Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vt., with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland.
