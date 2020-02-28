A Boil Water Advisory begins at 10 a.m. today for City of Hood River water customers located south of Summit Drive outside of city limits.
The City will inform affected customers when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria is present, and the boil water notice has been lifted. “We anticipate resolving the problem within 48 hours,” said the press release.
The City’s water transmission main has been damaged on Lost Lake Road by private construction work and will require immediate repairs, according to a City press release.
The advisory is issued as a precaution, said the press release, because repairs to the water transmission main on Lost Lake Road will require a temporary reduction in water pressure.
Service within the City of Hood River is unaffected by this repair work. The City maintains several days of water service in reservoirs to accommodate repair work such as this, said the press release.
For customers south of Summit Drive, beginning at 10 a.m., bring your water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute, allow the water to cool before using and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. You should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for drinking, preparing food and baby formula, brushing teeth, making ice, washing fruits and vegetables and cleaning food contact surfaces.
This boil water advisory is a precaution but to limit risk to health, the City advises residents in the affected area to follow the instructions contained in this advisory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.