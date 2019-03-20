When asked to identify the most important factor — aside from safety — for where their child attends school, Hood River County families chose “school and teacher quality” by nearly three times over the next named factor.

According to a survey of 265 families across the county, parents in Hood River County care most about quality instruction, small class sizes, and access to special programs like dual-language and engineering. These qualities far outweigh walkability, after-school opportunities, and concerns that siblings should attend the same school.

Hood River County School District conducted the survey by phone interview to inform a review of attendance area boundaries. While some schools are experiencing overcrowding because there is no space to add teachers, new construction at May Street Elementary and Wy’east Middle School can provide relief.

Superintendent Dan Goldman has tasked a committee with refining proposed solutions. “The district is incredibly grateful for the dedication of our committee members who are spending several evenings poring over maps, population projections, and community feedback to help us solve a tough challenge.”

The committee, comprised of parents and school principals, met for the first time last week to review guiding documents, define their task and role as a committee, and review student population projections and the phone survey results. At future meetings, they will discuss proposed solutions, and consider their long-term sustainability and alignment to Hood River County families’ values, available classroom space, and enrollment forecasts based on an analysis of new construction planning, land use regulations, birth rates, and other trends.

Open houses on April 2 at Wy’east Middle School and April 23 at Hood River Middle School will provide further opportunity for broader community input on potential changes. Hood River County families that cannot attend the open houses will also be able to provide feedback to proposals online.

“We know these important and difficult decisions will be most effective if they reflect our community’s values,” said Goldman.

About HRCSD

Hood River County School District encompasses Pine Grove Early Learning Center, five elementary schools, two middle schools, Hood River Valley High School and Hood River Options Academy. Outstanding community support has boosted us into the top 10 school districts in Oregon (out of 197) and into the top four for student athletes. It has also helped us recruit excellent teachers and retain smaller-than-average class sizes.