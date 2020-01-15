Billed as “An Intimate Festival By Beer Lovers For Beer Lovers,” the fourth annual Breweries in the Gorge (BIG) Holiday Hangover Beer Festival returns Jan. 25 at a new location.
The festival will feature more than 20 craft beers, including a rotating specialty pour by each of 11 breweries. New for 2020, this year’s event will take place at a The Ruins in Hood River, from 1-7 p.m.
Guests can meet and celebrate with BIG members and sample a variety of brews from the Columbia River Gorge region.
The event features a dynamic lineup of regional live bands, kicking off at 1:30 p.m. with the Night Farmers. The Greenneck Daredevils will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. followed by Hillstomp at 5:30 p.m. Culinary creations will be available for purchase by regional food vendors Four & Twenty Blackbirds and Paco’s Tacos.
“If you’re into night-farming, green-necking, hill-stomping good times, drinking the best beer on the planet, join us for our annual Holiday Hangover at the Ruins! We picked the bands, we picked the beers, and we pick you to come party with us,” Double Mountain Owner and BIG President Matt Swihart said. Free parking and shuttle service will be available by MountNBarrel. Guests can park at Lot 1 at the Hood River Waterfront and catch a ride on The HOP to and from the event.
Admission includes a collectable pint glass and eight taster tickets.
Additional tastings and Springhouse Cellars wine will also be available for purchase. This is a 21 and over event.
Advance tickets are $20 and $25 at the door. For tickets, visit www.beerfests.com.
