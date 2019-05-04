In response to significant concerns expressed by food and beverage industry commuters on both sides of the river, the Port of Hood River has been able to negotiate a later closing time for the total bridge closures schedule for May 2019, port officials announced.

The bridge will now be closed beginning at 9:30 p.m. on each of the dates listed below, and remain closed until 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

“We are grateful that Abhe & Svoboda were willing to change their contract schedule to accommodate this need,” said Port Executive Director Michael McElwee. “The closures must be eight hours in duration and, of course, our goal is to avoid closures extending into heavy traffic morning commute times as well, but we are relieved to know that so many workers will be able to have a shorter trip home from work.”

The bridge will be totally closed at the Oregon and Washington approaches at 9:30 p.m. on each of these dates and will remain closed until 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

Sunday, May 5

Monday, May 6

Tuesday, May 7

Wednesday, May 8

Thursday, May 9

Sunday, May 12

Monday, May 13

Tuesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 15

Thursday, May 16

Sunday, May 19

Monday, May 20

Tuesday, May 21

Wednesday, May 22

Thursday, May 23 The closest alternate crossings of the Columbia are the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks and the Dalles Bridge in The Dalles. Motorists must use alternate routes during these hours.

Emergency crossings must be arranged through 911 dispatch.

This schedule is subject to change at any time. For the most recent updated closure schedule, go to portofhoodriver.com/bridge-closure-schedule-for-may-2019

The work to be done during this project includes repairs to the bridge portal frame, rail post replacement, hand rail pipe replacement, rocker bearing modifications, stringer connection modifications, floorbeam knee brace repairs, bottom chord slice repairs and other miscellaneous steel repairs, the port stated.

“The port scheduled these long nighttime closures in May in order to avoid months of daytime closures extending into summer and the fruit harvest season,” said McElwee. “These repairs must be completed this year, and our hope is that by scheduling the work to occur at night with total closures in May, we can compress the project timeline and minimize impacts on commuters and shippers.”