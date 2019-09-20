Bridge deck repair work on the Bridge of the Gods will create full night-time bridge closures starting Sept. 24 to Oct. 13.
Night closures will be 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
During the days, the bridge will operate with a single lane closure and flagging on the south bound lane as the bridge deck on that side gets repaired.
Bridge of the Gods, owned and operated by the Port of Cascade Locks, connects Cascade Locks via WaNaPa Avenue with Highway 14 in Washington.
Pedestrian access, also affected by the closure schedule, is allowed over the bridge, which is part of the Pacific Crest Trail.
