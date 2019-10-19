Biannual bridge deck maintenance welding on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge will begin on Monday, Oct. 21 and, because the work is weather-dependent, it will continue until the work is complete. Single lane closures will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; flaggers will direct traffic around the moving work zone throughout the week. Bridge users should plan for delays and drive slowly for worker safety.

