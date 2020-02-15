The Gorge Rebuild-it Center will be open on a reduced schedule through March 1 while the store regroups after a burglary.
Executive Director and Store Manager Steve Carlson went in to open the nonprofit’s reuse store on Friday, Feb. 7 to find a lock cut, the store trashed, and several items missing — including the store’s point-of-sale system and video surveillance equipment.
Carlson called the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office around 9 a.m., and the incident is currently under investigation.
“They broke down doors and kind of ransacked things, but they didn’t take much,” Carlson said, adding that he has also noticed some tools missing, and is still working to figure out exactly what was taken. “We don’t know. We just walk around our store, and I have no idea what’s missing.”
The incident was a significant setback to Carlson’s efforts to clean up and reorganize the store since he was named executive director of Rebuild-It in September. Carlson said that he considered closing the store for a couple of weeks to regroup, but ultimately settled on a reduced schedule that would still allow him to get the store ready for the busy spring season.
The store will be open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until March 1.
Carlson is looking for volunteers to help with the cleanup and general reorganization. “As it stands, we can’t really take donations (right now) because we have too much stuff,” he said.
For more information, visit rebuildit.org.
