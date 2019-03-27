Cascade Central Credit Union hosts the ninth annual Community Shred Day event on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1206 12th St., on the Hood River Heights.
There is no fee for shredding services, but donations will be accepted towards the CCCU Scholarship Fund. Cascade Central awards multiple scholarships each spring to college-bound Hood River Valley High School graduates, said a press release.
“Shred Day is one way CCCU gives back to our wonderful local community each year,” said President Nancy Blanchette. “The secure disposal of old and unneeded financial records is an important part of protecting yourself from fraud and identity theft.”
Documents may include:
- Bank statements and canceled checks
- Leases
- Contracts
- Credit applications and credit reports
- Insurance records
- Credit card receipts
- Medical records
- Financial statements
- Drug screens
- Tax returns older than seven years
- Shred quantity is limited to three bankers’ boxes per person. Staples and paper clips are fine to leave on documents, said the press release. No binders, books, electronics, CDs or diskettes will be accepted.
- With the convenience of today’s technology, most records are safe to store on computers or hard drives, said the press release, but physical copies should always be kept of the following:
- Birth certificates
- Citizenship papers
- Marriage licenses
- Military records
- Custody agreements
- Deeds and titles
- Divorce certificates
- Loan and mortgage paperwork
- Major debt repayment records
- Passport
- Power of attorney
- Stock certificates
- Wills and living wills
- Anything with an original signature or a raised seal
For more information, call 541-387-9297 or visit www.cascadecentral.com.
