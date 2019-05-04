The Columbia Gorge STEM Hub is seeking businesses and organizations to host booths at the annual Gorge STEM Fair. This free event, open to the public, will be held on June 7 from 5–7 p.m. in downtown Hood River.
A STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) outreach event for the past several years, the Gorge STEM Fair aims to cultivate interest in STEM fields, raise awareness of the breadth of STEM careers in the Gorge, and celebrate the ways students can get involved in STEM opportunities, said a press release.
“We are fortunate to have such a diverse economy in the Gorge that includes agriculture, manufacturing, medicine, and so many other STEM-related industries. This event helps families learn about these opportunities,” said Christy Christopher, Columbia Gorge STEM Hub director.
Last year, representatives from more than 50 local businesses, nonprofits and schools — whose core work directly relates to STEM — showcased careers and hobbies in STEM. Several groups from last year will be in attendance again this year, including MRV Systems, who will bring their Cartesian divers activity and share about their work with marine robotic vehicles.
This year will also feature hands-on booths from new groups, including Play Frontier, a nonprofit child care center and adult education hub in Stabler, Wash. Play Frontier is planning to bring their paint pendulum, introducing children to the integration of art and STEM.
There are still several booth spots available. Organizations and groups that are interested in hosting a booth should visit www.gorgestem.org/stemfair for more info and to apply.
Gorge STEM Fair was started by Jeff Blackman’s Hood River Valley High School robotics teams and is currently co-led by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub. The Gorge STEM Fair is made possible by financial support from local sponsors. If your business or group is interested in sponsoring the event this year, contact the STEM Hub at gorgestem@cgesd.k12.or.us or 541-296-2046.
