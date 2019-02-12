Hood Crest Winery and Cathedral Ridge Winery each brought home two golds and a total of seven medals. One of the Cathedral Ridge golds was for label artistry.
Marchesi Vineyards garnered seven medals, including four silvers.
Tess and Patrik Barr, vintner owners of Hood Crest, will return to the Bay Area this month to pour their gold medal wines at a Chronicle tasting event at Fort Mason Center for Culture and the Arts in San Francisco.
Asked what she will tell people at the event about Gorge wine-making, Tess Barr said she would point out that this AVA is on the same latitude as the French Bordeaux region, but that the Gorge’s numerous microclimates and terroirs lead to tremendous diversity in the wines.
Three other Gorge wineries also collected prizes in the largest competition of wines in North America. A total of 6,800 wineries entered. Here are the winners:
Hood Crest
Chardonnay: Columbia Gorge, Barrel Fermented — Gold
2016 Grenache: Columbia Valley, Barrel Aged — Gold
Red blend, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley Barrel Aged — Bronze
Cabernet Sauvignon: Columbia Valley Barrel Aged — Silver
2015 Malbec, Columbia Valley, Barrel Aged — Silver
2015 Merlot, Columbia Valley Barrel Aged — Silver
2016 Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorg, Estate Grown, Estate Bottled —Bronze
2016 Red blend, Mourvede leading blend, Columbia Valley The Daughter’s Reserve — Gold
Label: Artistic, 2016 Columbia Valley, The Last Best Wife Petit Verdot — Gold
Syrah/Shiraz, $41 and above, 2014 Columbia Valley Reserve Syrah — Bronze
Cabernet Franc, $40 and above: 2015 Columbia Valley Moody Vineyard — Silver
2015 Columbia Valley, Winemaker’s Reserve — Silver
Marchesi Vineyards
Nebbiolo: 2016 Columbia Valley — Bronze
Red Blend: Zinfandel leading blend, $25 and above: 2016 Columbia Valley, Pace — Bronze
Sangiovese $30 and above: 2017 Columbia Valley — Silver
Red Blend: Cabernet Sauv igon leading blend $35 -$45, 2015 Walla Walla County, Cabernet — Silver
Red Blend: Pinot Noir leading blend, 2018 Columbia Valley Solimano — Silver
Red Blend: Barbera leading blend, 2016 Columbia Valley Connubio — Silver
Red Blend: Barbera leading blend, 2016 Columbia Valley, — Silver
Syrah/Shiraz, $41 and above
2016: Columbia Valley, Atticus Syrah — Bronze
White Blends, $20 to $30: 2017 Yakima Valley, Bombadil — Silver
Red Blend: Cabernet Sauvignon leading blend, $45 to $55 — Silver
Red Blend: Cab Sauv leading blend, $35 to $45, 2015, Horse Heaven Hills, The Reserve Red Blend — Best of Class
Brut, NV, Columbia Valley, Brut Sparkling Wine — Silver
Cabernet Sauvignon, $35 to $39, 2015 Horse Heaven Hills, The Reserve — Silver
Chardonnay, $29 to $35, 2013 Columbia Gorge Estate Chardonnay — Bronze
Chardonnay, $20 to $25, 2012 Columbia Gorge — Silver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.