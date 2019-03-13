Hood River’s newest wine location is a wine shop in a subterranean space at Third an Cascade Avenue.
Rachel Whaby opened Sunshine Wines last month in the basement space below the Davidson Building, across from Columbia Center for the Arts. Access is via an exterior stairwell just off Third.
Sunshine, unaffiliated with Sunshine Mill in The Dalles, is open Thursday though Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunshine Wines is a wine shop that offers a curated list of small production, artisan wines from all around the world and the U.S.
While the business is a wine shop and does not do routine tasting, Whaby plans to hold occasional special pouring events.
“We focus on wines that are farmed by using sustainable farming techniques, often by biodynamic or organic principles, and who strive to highlight the integrity of the terroir and vintage with little manipulation of the wines in the cellar,” Whaby said. “Our hope is to offer new and exciting wines for those who are interested in learning and exploring the wine world in a relaxing, warm environment.”
Selections include wines from locations including Switzerland, Slovenia, Austria and Croatia.
Whaby grew up on the east coast and in the Midwest, and previously worked in largely non-profit, finance, and service industry work, and has traveled in Europe and Asia.
