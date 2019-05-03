Hood River Fire & EMS responded to two separate fires overnight in the City of Hood River.
At 10:15 p.m., Hood River Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to a report of a fire at 115 State St., at the Big Horse Brew Pub in downtown Hood River. Multiple callers to 911 were reporting heavy black smoke from the roof on the east side of the building.
The first arriving engine company reported smoke showing from the roof and windows of the building. Though crews quickly isolated the fire, the complete extinguishment was challenging and took time due to the numerous voids above the kitchen area.
HRFD was assisted by units from West Side Fire District, Wy’East Fire District, Parkdale Fire District and Underwood Fire.
The cause of the fire is presently undetermined and no damage estimate is available.
While crews were picking up from this fire, at 1:45 a.m., a residential fire was dispatched at 3100 Block of Elliot Drive. Crews arrived to find significant flames and smoke coming from the rear of the structure.
Two adults and two pets were displaced from the home. The American Red Cross will be providing temporary housing and any other essential needs.
HRFD was assisted by West Side Fire District.
The cause of the fire is also undetermined. No injuries were reported. Estimated damages have not been determined. The fire was contained to the structure and nearby vegetation.
