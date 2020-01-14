Updates: It’s slow going and icy on both I-84 and Hwy. 35. Trucks are stopping to chain up in the roadway, causing backups. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Vehicles traveling on I-84 between Hood River and Cascade Locks (MP 44-64) are required to carry chains or traction tires. Chains are required on Hwy. 35 between MP 57.5-62, and MP 68-83.55; traction tires allowed in place of chains on vehicles under 10,000 GVW and not towing, but vehicles towing must use chains.
"Another disturbance rotating through the region will bring scattered to widespread snow showers this morning and afternoon," according to the National Weather Service, "Brief moderate snow and gusty winds possible, reducing visibility and leading to hazardous travel conditions. Snow amounts should be light, be some locations under heavier showers could pick up a quick inch or more."
Cancellations for Jan. 14:
Hood River County School District is closed.
White Salmon Valley School District is closed.
Horizon Christian School is closed.
Parkdale Head Start closed.
Mid-Valley Head Start closed.
Country Club Head Start closed.
Belmont Head Start closed.
Mid-Columbia Children’s Council The Dalles Head Start & Early Head Start two-hour delay, afternoon class cancelled.
OCDC Head Start Odell Center is closed.
One Community Health in Hood River will be closed today, The Dalles office will openat 11 a.m.
FISH Food Bank site in Odell is closed.
The Parkdale and Cascade Locks branch libraries are closed.
