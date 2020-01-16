The Hood River, Parkdale, and Cascade Locks libraries are closed Thursday, Jan. 16 due to inclement weather.
The Lunch and Learn: Gender Identity program scheduled for today at 1 p.m. has been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.
Columbia Gorge Community College campuses are closed today.
Hood River County School District is closed.
White Salmon Valley School District is closed.
Horizon Christian School closed.
OCDC Head Start Odell and The Dalles is closed.
Country Club Head Start closed.
Parkdale Head Start closed.
Mid Valley Head Start closed.
Belmont Head Start closed.
Mt. Adams Transportation Service White Salmon-Bingen to Hood River route on two-hour delay.
Mt. Hood Senior Meals is closed.
Roads and weather via ODOT, TripCheck.com from earlier this morning:
- I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River was closed earlier this morning and re-opened at 6 a.m. Chain / snow tire restriction in effect MP 37-44
- I-84 may be intermittently clogged with traffic and/or changing conditions. Cascade Locks has 8 inches of new snow and it's snowing continuously.
- Parkdale and upper valley – 2-5 inches of snow and icy roads
- Snow and ice on roads – check before you go, travel will be difficult this morning
- Snow will gradually transition to freezing rain from west to east throughout the day.
- Temperatures may rise above freezing this afternoon and will likely refreeze again overnight for morning icy roads again tomorrow.
