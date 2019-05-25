Providence Hospice of the Gorge has received more than $43,000 from the Oregon Cancer Ski Out since 2011.
The Oregon Cancer Ski Out is a fundraising event held annually in March at Mt. Hood Meadows. Teams form to ski against each other on a course, striving to match their times exactly. Costumes, parties, music and fun are all part of the two day event. The Ski Out supports Candle Lighters, OHSU Research, Providence Hospice, Camp Erin and others.
In the Gorge, Providence Hospice of the Gorge has used funds to support care for patients battling cancer and their families. For the past five years, proceeds have specifically benefited the Providence Hospice child and teen grief groups. The groups help kids ages 5-18 after they’ve lost a loved one.
“The families we serve in the child and teen groups have our experts to help, but coming together for peer support at any level is probably the biggest benefit” said hospice manager, Jody Weldon, R.N. “The Oregon Cancer Ski Out’s support helps us provide these services for free to anyone in need. So many of the children and teens we serve have suffered the death of a parent from cancer. The stories are heart breaking, however we have a chance to help the kids recognize they can cope with their feelings and understand they are not alone.”
Board member, Stephen Sciborski, visited the Providence Hood River campus this month to present a check for $5,000 to the foundation for the hospice grief groups. Foundation director Susan Frost says “It’s incredible to see this group bring people from all over Portland and the Gorge together to benefit so many families through the organizations they support. I love their motto that the Ski Out is ‘serious fun’. That describes them perfectly. We are grateful to be part of the event.”
The Oregon Cancer Ski Out supports Candle Lighters, OHSU Research, Providence Hospice, Camp Erin and others. Visit the cancerskiout.org website for more information on the event. Call 541-387-6449 for information on Providence Hospice Child & Teen Grief Groups.
