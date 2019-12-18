Board Members of the Hood River Valley Adult Center received the first contribution towards the Capital Funds campaign that is scheduled to start during the Mardi Gras fundraiser in March.
“We are delighted to receive this first check before our Capital Funds drive even begins!” said Adult Center Director Amy Mallett. “And if others wanted to do the same, we would be delighted again to receive your donation.”
This first donation was presented during the annual party for HRVAC employees, board members and their family at Ixtapa Family Mexican Restaurant in Hood River.
The Capital Funds Drive for the HRVAC is seeking to raise $500,000 for necessary repairs and improvements to the building. HRVAC Board Chair John Buckley said, “Twenty-five years ago, Sterling Hanel had the vision and gave the property to build the adult center. Today we are a vibrant organization not only serving seniors but the whole community. To be responsible to our original vision, improvement in the property is needed. After 25 years, there’s been wear and tear on the property itself and we have to be responsible property owners.”
A committee has been formed for the Capital Funds Drive and includes Fred Duckwall, Frank Akin, Margo Dameier, Dave Meriwether, Terri Vann, Gordy Sato and George Johnson. This committee was compiled by HRVAC Board member Gary Young, who said, “Our upcoming Capital Funds Drive will emulate the original funds drive. Reading the list of contributors from the first funds drive that is displayed in the lobby is like reading the history of Hood River and hence our motto for the 2020 funds drive: ‘Remembering our past. Caring for our future.’”
The HRVAC houses many community services and programs including the Hood River County Meals on Wheels program, weekday community meals, Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Store, and PACT (Performances at Adult Center Theater).
To make your tax deductible donation to the Capital Funds Drive, send a check or credit card information to HRVAC, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River, OR 97031.
