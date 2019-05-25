A car wash at a car wash facility was the new, yet logical, location for the latest benefit scrub day by Dapper Auto Family.

Montsie Garcia, 13, recently had cancer surgery and the family needs help with medical bills, so the Dapper bunch and Classic Car Wash owner Chris Branch lifted the bucket together.

Montsie, daughter of Juvenal and Juana Garcia of Odell, is a student at Wy’east Middle school. She is home after undergoing surgery last week for appendix cancer, and the family is awaiting test results to determine further treatments. according to Montie’s sister, Alondra Padilla, who was helping out with other family members at the May 18 car wash.

Branch, who bought Classic in November, donated all proceeds from self-service car washes on May 18.

Branch said, “I think it’s awesome. These guys told me they wanted to do it, and I wanted to help.” Classic Car Wash is located on the Heights at 13th and Nix Drive.

“My idea was to combine what they usually get from their car wash with what I get from mine,” Branch said. “They told me their idea and I thought, ‘This should be done.’”

Classic was formerly Wash Me Car Wash; Branch is reviving the original name from its founding in the 1980s.

Elezar and Mark Reyes, father and son members of Dapper Auto Family, explained that the group has done benefit car washes at other locations for the last two years, but never before at the commercial car wash.

“All these guys have a car in the club,” Elezar said, “and we do three or four car washes during the spring and summer, and a toy drive for foster kids, and a back-to-school backpack supply drive, and donate the funds to Department of Human Services.”

Mark said Dapper Auto Family purchased all the supplies and donated all proceeds for the day to go with the funds the hand-washing. The car club presented the proceeds to the Garcia family on May 19.