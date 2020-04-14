Five Carson residents survived a fatal single-car rollover accident near Lyle on Friday. The driver, Jamie Fox of Carson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox, 38, was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon westbound on Highway 14, three miles west of Lyle, and crossed onto the eastbound shoulder, struck the embankment and rolled and came to a rest on the east shoulder, according to a Washington State Patrol report. The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m.
According to WSP, two other adults were in the car. They were Whitney Baker, 24, and Matthew Long, 22, both of Carson. All passengers were treated and released at local hospitals, according to Will Finn of WSP. He said three juveniles aged 10, 6 and 3 were also in the car. Two are Fox’s two children, and they are now in the care of family members in Sandy, Ore.
The WSP report states that the accident is under investigation and it is not known if intoxicants were involved; Finn said it will take a month or more before toxicology report is completed.
