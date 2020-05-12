Work includes paving WaNaPa Street from just east of the Bridge of the Gods to Forest Lane (0.8 miles), constructing accessible sidewalk curb ramps at 11 intersections, and restriping the roadway and six crosswalks.
One lane of traffic in each direction will be open during sidewalk curb ramp work, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation press release. Flaggers may need to direct traffic on weekdays during paving.
Access that is accessible for people walking, biking and rolling will be available in the parking lanes on WaNaPa. On-street parking will be closed in segments during construction.
Short-term detours may be in place for side streets at their intersection with WaNaPa.
Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends prior to Memorial Day (May 25) and weekdays throughout construction. Those working or living in the area may hear the noise.
A 24/7 noise hotline is available for noise questions or comments at 503-294-1337.
Construction is planned for May through fall 2020, with sidewalk curb ramp work occurring first. The contractor plans to start work between Forest Lane and SW Portage Road as soon as this week.
Check TripCheck.com for up-to-date traffic impacts during construction.
Schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.
