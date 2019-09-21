Coffee in a bright, quiet place is now available in the center of Cascade Locks.
Friends Shawna McCormick of Corbett and Michelle Sobaski of Stevenson opened Thirsty Café July 15 on WaNaPa Avenue, just west of Cascade Locks Ale House.
The café serves espresso drinks, pastries, and breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches, and features indoor and outdoor seating. Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Muffins and cinnamon rolls are provided by Sugar and Salt of Vancouver and Barb’s in Troutale, and the burritos are made daily by LaCasa in Stevenson. Hidden River Roasters, new in Camas, provides the coffee.
“It’s neat, too, that we get to help other businesses,” Sobaski said. “Having customers like us is really helping the other businesses.”
The small coffeehouse fills a niche that the partners saw needed filling in Cascade Locks.
“I think Cascade Locks needs something like this. It’s a start. We love people and we love community,” McCormick said.
Said Sobaski, “It’s really neat, we have a really good time getting to know people.”
“It’s a smaller space so we had to go bright to make it a little bit bigger. We did a lot of research online,” McCormick said. Easy chairs, two small tables and a glossy wood communal table are juxtaposed with the word “Joy” written large on one bright white wall. Service is across the counter or through a walk-up window in front.
“Through the last year we went through every detail that’s in here and hashed it out: The lights, and color for the walls, everything,” McCormick said. “We had a vision and we both came together and made it.”
“We kind of jumped into the business together,” Sobaski said. “We’re friends and now business owners together.”
They also attend the same church in Stevenson, Living Faith, a connection that led to choosing a business name with multiple meanings.
McCormick said she was sharing with her sister “about following up on the dream.
“I had lost a sister recently to cancer (Dacia McCormick of Corbett, who died June 15) and we were brainstorming different things in the shop, and my sister said, ‘Oh, put a sign up, ‘Are you thirsty?’ I said, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the name.’”
McCormick continued that there was a counterpoint to the concept of being thirsty:
“My sister’s passing was a very spiritually beautiful time. It was really tragic but also really beautiful, but it was like she was thirsty for God, for growth, for praising, and it all just kind of came together.”
McCormick and Sobaski met through Dacia, with church members taking turns bring the family meals.
“After we did that, Shawna got in touch with me, and we have a lot of same friends via church so we knew each other,” in the past year.
Sobaski formerly managed Skamania Store on Highway 14, and McCormick opened a photography studio in 2012; Brooklynn Studios, named for her daughter, is located in the other half of the café building.
“When I had my daughter I fell in love with portraits,” McCormick said. The photography business has been slow of late as she worked to create the café.
“I’m finally trying to get back in. The new business took a lot of time,” she said, laughing.
