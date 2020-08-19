08-19 CL street work horizontal.JPG

Crews pour and smooth new cement on WaNaPa Avenue near Venture Street in Cascade Locks, as the summer-long street and sidewalk renewal project nears its end. 

 Kirby Neumann-Rea photo

Crews pour and smooth new cement on WaNaPa Avenue near Venture Street in Cascade Locks, as the summer-long street and sidewalk renewal project nears its end. Sidewalk sections, new curbs and gutters and revised crosswalks are part of the Oregon Department of Transportation project. ADA ramps are also being installed or upgraded. ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said crews have completed 80 percent of the work of all ADA ramp work and are scheduled to complete the all the ramps by Aug. 31 “unless we encounter major issues.” Hamilton added, “We will complete all the ramps in front of all business in the downtown area by the mid-month, with a few ramps remaining at the east end of WaNaPa.” The project also brought improved drainage to the east end of the project, where a revised pedestrian access, including a crosswalk island, was installed at Forest Lane and WaNaPa. 

