Online survey on expanded transit services open until April 30

Columbia Area Transit (CAT) is expanding bus service from Hood River to Government Camp and seeks community input to help with planning.

CAT currently runs bus service within the city of Hood River and from Hood River to The Dalles, the Upper Valley, Cascade Locks and Portland. This expansion of service to Government Camp will allow increased transit access for residents and visitors travelling to Mount Hood for work, for school or for play.

To make this expansion successful, input from current and potential riders is needed on key questions: Where should the bus stop? When should it run? What amenities should be provided?

Community members can share their input through an online survey until April 30. There will also be other opportunities for potential riders to share their thoughts, including a Spanish-language discussion group, information tables at local events and community presentations.

Information about the survey and all other opportunities for engagement is posted at the project’s website, catransit.org/we-re-expanding-take-our-survey.

CAT anticipates that expanded service will begin in the fall of 2019, depending on study outcomes and funding availability.

Learn more about this project at catransit.org/we-re-expanding-take-our-survey or by contacting Patty Fink at 541-386-4202 or patty.fink@catransit.org.