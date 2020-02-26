Census takers will be hired to gather 2020 Census information for Hood River County.
Recruiters want those hirings to be people who already live in the local communities.
“We’re getting down the wire we still have need of more people to work part time as enumerators,” said Census spokeswoman Robin Shallcross. Oregon is in one of six federal Census regions, with this region’s headquarters in Los Angeles, and the task of collecting information will happen one way or another.
Applications are accepted on-line only, at 2020census.gov/jobs.
“There is a lot of information to be collected,” Shallcross said.
Census prefers to pay locals the $16 hourly wage, plus .58 cents per mile, according to Shallcross. Recruiters have been in the community, but positions are still available. Enumerators can work flexible hours, making the work ideal for students, gig-economy workers, and anyone else who has time evenings and weekends.
Applications are needed this week; those hired should be informed by the first week of March, and notified of a training date next month.
The work itself starts in mid-April and runs for about the next month, after the scheduled “National Count Day” of April 1, when most of the work will be done via phone and online.
Depending on progress, enumerators may be asked to continue with contacts in June or July.
Enumerators will not be expected to go door-to-door. Instead, they will be assigned specific addresses to make direct contact with people who have not yet responded online or by phone.
Enumerators need to be 18 and legally drive a car, but otherwise the job requirements are few, she said: No resume needed, no cover letter, and there’s no drug testing.
In addition, income from Census work will not affect income limits under federal SNAP or TANF assistance programs.
