Is Columbia Gorge Community College helping meet the community’s educational needs?
The college wants to know, and with that in mind it launched an industry and community survey earlier this summer. The survey closes Saturday, Aug. 31; anyone who has not responded is invited to take a moment to do so.
The survey is available by visiting the college website, www.cgcc.edu.
It’s been 43 years since a group of community volunteers in The Dalles decided that the Columbia Gorge needed better access to skills training and an affordable pathway to higher education, according to a CGCC press release. That grassroots initiative resulted in creation of the “Treaty Oak Area Education District,” later and better known as Columbia Gorge Community College.
From its origins in downtown The Dalles, the college expanded steadily, now with campuses in Hood River and The Dalles and an ever-growing presence online.
This summer, the college is inviting people across the region to offer their perspective on how this two-year public institution is doing its job. Is CGCC responding to the education and training needs of taxpayers, business and industry partners? Is it fulfilling its mission of “Building dreams and transforming lives by providing lifelong educational programs that strengthen our community”?
And, what else do decision-makers at the college need to know? The 2019 community and business survey encourages suggestions. Survey participants may also choose to take a follow-up survey on essential support systems such as shelter, food and transportation.
The college welcomes and encourages all responses.
