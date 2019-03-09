Do you enjoy teaching?
If the answer is yes, mark your calendar for Saturday, March 16, when Columbia Gorge Community College hosts a part-time faculty job fair on The Dalles campus. The job fair is from 10 a.m. to noon in Building 3. The campus is located at 400 East Scenic Drive, The Dalles.
CGCC is hiring adjunct instructors for online, hybrid and face-to-face classes in The Dalles and Hood River. Potential disciplines include mathematics, STEM fields, art, communications, science, health occupations, computer science, business, social sciences and other areas.
Job seekers will meet hiring leaders from across the college’s areas of study. Candidates are asked to bring resumés and transcripts.
Light refreshments will be served and computers will be available to complete the required online application. Interested applicants may also apply online,and request a virtual conference at cgcc.edu/jobs.
The job fair was originally scheduled in February, but was postponed because of a snowstorm.
For details on this month’s event, call CGCC Human Resources at 541-506-6151, email cjudah@cgcc.edu or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
