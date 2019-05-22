The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has terminated the contract of Mike Glover, its executive director since March 2013.

The board announced what it termed “a change in leadership of the organization” in a press release issued Friday, stating that Glove “is no longer employed by the chamber.”

“It’s a personnel matter, and I am restricted in what I can say. The board met and the decision was made to terminate,” Dillon Borton, chairman of the board of directors, said Monday.

Asked to comment Monday, Glover said, “I no longer work there. It was time for a change. I have nothing but good to say about my time with the chamber. For a long time it was the best job I ever had.” He said he is “exploring a number of opportunities,” and might remain in the area.

“Right now I’m looking forward to extra time with my daughters,” who live in Bend. “I’ve really wanted to do so but have been unable.”

Glover managed a staff of eight employees for the chamber and Visitors Center, whose services are funded via membership dues, event revenue, and tax dollars generated through tourism.

The chamber is using “a team approach for interim leadership, appointing Ashley Huckaby May and Kate Schroeder as co-leaders for the organization,” said the press release.

Borton said Monday the board is “confident with the way things are and Ashley and Kate’s ability to execute our goals and mission.

“This just happened in the past few days. We will be meeting soon and working together, as a board, to focus on what the longer term plan will look like,” Borton said. “We want to build that longer-term plan out.

“For now, we are required to have a leadership position in place, filled that position for now with Kate and Ashley, and there will be a formalization of a longer term plan.

“The chamber serves as a connector, convener and champion for our community,” Borton said.

“Along with our partners and stakeholders, we’ve set big goals for our organization and are focused on creating the best platform to meet those targets,” the chamber board stated in its press release.

Huckaby May has been with the chamber for almost seven years. In her role, she’s been instrumental in marketing, communications, strategic planning, project management and employee management, said the press release.

Schroeder started at the Chamber in 2014, overseeing visitor services. Her background in the hospitality industry “has contributed to strong sponsorship and membership sales, event and tourism project achievements and strong staff engagement,” said a press release.

“It’s our priority as a board to team with the chamber staff to keep focused on the chamber’s mission to promote the economic prosperity and livability of Hood River County in all of our activities,” said Borton. “We are pleased to serve businesses and people in our community and it’s the board’s goal to support Ashley and Kate to continue to build on the past successes of the Chamber.”

Before coming to Hood River, Glover was director of sales and marketing for Shore Lodge in McCall, Idaho. He earlier served for three years as executive director of the Bend Visitor and Convention Bureau.