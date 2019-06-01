An inter-agency agreement will create a new preschool program at May Street Elementary School in 2019-20.
The Hood River County School District announced in a press release that the agreement follows a series of preschool planning sessions involving early learning experts, staff at Hood River County School District, Mid-Columbia Children’s Council (MCCC), the Columbia Gorge Health Council and state grant managers.
MCCC will manage the preschool starting in September.
The school board approved an agreement to host the program in an April board meeting. This one-year pilot will enable the district to explore opportunities to expand access to quality preschool opportunities for Hood River County children, said a press release.
MCCC currently provides early child education services through the federal Head Start program, which delivers comprehensive preschool services to needy families. At May Street, MCCC will start providing high-quality preschool services to an economically diverse set of families through a combination of financially assisted and tuition spots, according to the release.
“Quality early-learning opportunities are key to ensuring student success in later grades,” said Superintendent Dan Goldman. “We are really looking forward to the opportunity to partner with Mid-Columbia Children’s Council to better serve youngsters in Hood River. With future funding through the Student Success Act, the May Street program will serve as a template for expanding preschool programs across the county in 2020 and beyond.”
In addition to this new early learning opportunity, the district will continue operating four preschools at Cascade Locks Elementary, Mid Valley Elementary, Hood River Valley High School and Westside Elementary.
