With the holiday season comes a lot of pressure to be merry and bright, along with a wide variety of factors that make it harder for some to do so.
If you’re struggling — or even just want to talk or text with somebody for a few minutes — there are plenty of people willing and able to help.
Support lines
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: A 24/7 national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Call at 1-800-273-8255 or check out the resources on their website, suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Mid-Columbia Center for Living: A behavioral health agency serving Hood River, Sherman and Wasco counties that offers many mental health and substance abuse programs. They offer 24/7 crisis support for both adults and children at 1-888-877-9147 and walk-in crisis services in The Dalles and Hood River during normal business hours. Visit www.mccfl.org/services/mental-health/crisis/ for more info.
Oregon YouthLine: A teen-to-teen line that invites youth to call, text, web-chat or email about anything that’s bothering them, big or small. Teens are available to help from 4-10 p.m., adults are available by phone all other times. Visit oregonyouthline.org for more info.
Crisis Text Line: A free, 24/7 text-support line that connects texters in the U.S. and Canada to trained crisis counselors. Text HOME to 741741 or visit www.crisistextline.org/ to learn more.
Trevor Project: A support network for LGBTQ youth. Call the TrevorLifeline at 1-866-488-7386 for immediate support or start either a web-chat or text conversation with a counselor. An online support center and other resources for LGBTQ youth are available on the website, www.thetrevorproject.org.
Support groups
Alcoholics Anonymous Oregon District 14: Columbia Gorge hosts open and closed meetings at multiple locations in the Gorge throughout the week; call 1-833-423-3863 or visit sites.google.com/site/aaoregondistrict14.
Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug (ATOD) Prevention Coalition meeting the first Wednesday of each month at Grace Su’s China Gorge, 3:30-5 p.m. Please contact 541-386-2500 for more information.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge meets the first Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at One Community Health, 1040 Webber St. (Hood River monthly meeting currently suspended). All Gorge residents welcome. NAMI-Gorge provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness. For more information, email susanbgabay@gmail.com or margiest@centurylink.net.
Overeaters Anonymous, Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State. In Hood River, contact Liz at 541-490-3819 for more information.
Domestic Violence Support Group, Tuesdays at noon. Free; for women survivors. With Rebecca Hunter, MSW, in partnership with Helping Hands Against Violence. Call for location, 541-400-0186.
Alzheimer’s Support Group, second Wednesday of the month from 2:20-3:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. More at 541-386-2060.
