Update, Jan. 20, at 12:52 p.m.: They city has determined that the leak primarily affected users in downtown Hood River from Sherman to Columbia avenues, east of 9th Street. Water users in that core area or those who experienced a loss of water pressure, or discovered an excessive amount of air in water lines, should follow the boil water advisory until it’s confirmed there is no potentially harmful bacteria present and the water is safe to drink, according to a City of Hood River press release. Customers should bring water to a roaring boil for one minute and let cool before using for drinking, brushing teeth or food prep. The City will inform the public when tests confirm no bacteria is present and you no longer need to boil your water; they anticipate resolving the problem within 48 hours.
Update, Jan. 20 at 12:10 p.m.: The Hood River Aquatic Center is closed for the next 48 hours due to the water situation.
Because of a line break Sunday night, Hood River residents were advised Monday morning by city officials to boil water for the next 48 hours.
The break happened on Third Street near Union building, and because of concerns that the low water pressure would foster harmful bacteria, city authorities issued the boil water alert, according to Hood River Police Lt. Don Cheli.
The range of the problem is still unknown, so the boil order is in effect city-wide, as a precaution, according to Cheli.
The line break happened between 6-7:15 p.m. Sunday, shutting off water to most of downtown, according to a city press release. Water service was restored Sunday evening.
