The City of Hood River received the Tree City USA 2019 award for tree-related activities and was also informed it achieved a Tree City USA Growth Award that recognizes higher levels of civic tree care.
Hood River is one of 67 Oregon communities in 2019 to achieve Tree City USA recognition, and one of 13 Oregon communities to receive the Growth Award from the Arbor Day Foundation.
Efforts that qualified Hood River for Arbor Day Foundation awards included refinement of an approved street tree list developed by the City Tree Committee in collaboration with City Planning, which outline appropriate tree species for city right-of-way plantings, according to a press release.
Other 2019 activities of the Tree Committee included nominating and documenting Heritage Trees and educating the public on the value and benefits of trees.
“Trees in the urban environment enhance community livability and provide essential benefits to the citizens,” said Dan Ball, chairperson of the city’s Tree Committee.
More info on the Tree Committee can be found at cityofhoodriver.gov/tree-committee. More on Tree City USA can be found at www.arborday.org/programs/treecityusa.
