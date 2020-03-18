Hood River City Council is holding a special meeting March 19 at 10 a.m. to declare a local state of emergency.
"The City of Hood River is taking steps to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus)," reads a City press release. "In support of state and federal guidelines for social distancing, the City of Hood River will hold this meeting by using Zoom Conferencing. Members of the public can call 669-900-6833
Meeting ID: 909 676 035 to listen to the meeting.
"A speaker phone will be set up at City Hall for the members of the public who do not have the ability to call. No public comment will be taken at this meeting. Members of City Council and City staff will participate by telephone, they will not be on site at City Hall during the meeting.
"The City of Hood River strongly urges the public to listen by telephone to limit public contact. The audio recording of the meeting will be posted shortly after the meeting on the City’s website. Please check the CityofHoodRiver.gov website for the most current status of planned public meetings."
