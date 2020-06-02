To support businesses in meeting guidelines during reopening phases, the City of Hood River is offering expedited temporary use permits to allow local restaurant and retail establishments to use street right-of-way.
Once applications are approved for this pilot program, temporary permits would be issued to allow on-street parking space for curbside pick-up spots or parklets for food and beverage consumption, according to a press release from the planning office.
“The parklet and curbside loading right-of-way options came from a shortlist of quick response efforts to accommodate anticipated increases in consumer and public activity levels as phased openings occur,” said City Planning Director Dustin Nilsen. “The effort intends to promote a coordinated and safe consumer and workplace experience that supports the local business community.”
Applications require businesses to specify uses of right-of-way and follow city guidelines. In an effort to balance needs of customer parking and social distancing, the city encourages neighboring businesses to collaborate and share in the use of one parklet per block face.
Right-of-way permit applications are available on the City’s website at cityofhoodriver.gov/planning or may be requested from City Recorder Jennifer Gray (541-387-5212 or j.gray@cityofhoodriver.gov). For questions or more information, contact the city planning department at 541-387-5210 or planning@cityofhoodriver.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.