If you are a voter in precincts 1-6 and you haven’t received a ballot by Oct. 21 but think you should, call the Elections office at 541-386-1442. This is not a countywide election. The ballot will have two questions on it — one for City of Hood River voters (14-67) and one for voters in the West Side Rural Fire Protection District (WSFPD).
City Parks
Measure 14-67 would amend the City of Hood River Charter, asking, “shall the city require a public authorizing vote before the City may dispose of City Parks?”
The full summary reads: “Adds a new chapter to the City Charter. Requires a public authorizing vote before the City may dispose of City parks for any purpose other than promoting or enhancing recreational enjoyment by the general public. Defines ‘City Parks’ as the city’s collection of public parks so designated by the city as of Jan. 1, 2019, and new parks so designated after that date. Defines ‘dispose of’ as sale or transfer of any property rights of all or part of the collection of City parks by lease or other means for any purpose other than promoting or enhancing recreational enjoyment by the general public...”
West Side Fire levy
The ballot matter is a request to renew the five-year local option levy for general obligations. The ballot asks, “shall the district impose a 50-cent per $1,000 assessed value for five years beginning 2020-21 for general emergency service operations? This may cause property taxes to increase more than 3 percent.”
The WSRFPD levy would generate a total of $1,584,665 over the five years, starting in 2020-21 with revenue of $298,485, and proportional $9-10,000 annual incremental increases to $336,945 in 2024-25.
The WSRFPD board requests, according to the ballot summary, “that its local option tax levy be renewed in order to maintain an adequate level of emergency services. Renewal would maintain the current tax rate. West Side’s fire and life safety services are an important asset to our community. The district has three full-time employees and has an outstanding staff of volunteers. The district is also experiencing an increase in calls for emergency service. If this measure is approved, it will help the district fulfill its mission of providing professional and timely fire and life emergency services. Without this revenue, services may be reduced.”
Two ballots?
If you have updated your registration after Sept. 23, you may receive two ballots.
Vote only the ballot with the green sticker on the front.
